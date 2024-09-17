Tuesday high school scores – September 17
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Blackfoot 8
Bonneville 2
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Ririe 3
West Jefferson 2
Butte County 2
Ririe 0
Grace 0
Grace Lutheran 3
