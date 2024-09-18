Wednesday high school scores – September 18
(KIFI)
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
American Falls 3
Malad 1
Marsh Valley 9
Aberdeen 0
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Malad 3
Aberdeen 0
(KIFI)
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
American Falls 3
Malad 1
Marsh Valley 9
Aberdeen 0
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Malad 3
Aberdeen 0
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.