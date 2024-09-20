Friday high school football scores – September 20
(KIFI)
Thunder Ridge 27
Highland 37
Blackfoot 0
Madison 49
Rigby 35
West Jefferson 33
Pocatello 49
Sandpoint 48
Idaho Falls
Bonneville
Hillcrest 16
Skyline 28
Shelley
Century
Burley 28
Preston 45
South Fremont
Snake River
Kimberly 17
Sugar-Salem 14
Buhl 21
American Falls 17
Soda Springs 0
Marsh Valley 50
Star Valley 56
Teton 6
Firth
Declo
North Fremont 44
Melba 12
Orofino
Salmon
Bear Lake 6
Jackson Hole 43
Aberdeen 29
Ririe 14
Hagerman
Rockland
Glenns Ferry
Grace
Garden Valley
North Gem
St. Joseph, UT 40
Watersprings 36
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Bear Lake 6
Jackson Hole 43
Star Valley 56
Teton 6
Cody
Buffalo
Worland
Pinedale
Cokeville
Mountain View