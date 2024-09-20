Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 20

today at 10:10 PM
Published 9:54 PM

Thunder Ridge  27
Highland 37

Blackfoot  0
Madison  49

Rigby   35
West Jefferson  33

Pocatello  49
Sandpoint  48

Idaho Falls 
Bonneville

Hillcrest  16
Skyline 28

Shelley 
Century

Burley  28
Preston  45

South Fremont 
Snake River

Kimberly  17
Sugar-Salem  14

Buhl  21
American Falls 17

Soda Springs  0
Marsh Valley  50

Star Valley  56
Teton  6

Firth 
Declo

North Fremont  44
Melba  12

Orofino 
Salmon

Bear Lake  6
Jackson Hole  43

Aberdeen  29
Ririe  14

Hagerman 
Rockland

Glenns Ferry
Grace

Garden Valley 
North Gem

St. Joseph, UT  40
Watersprings    36

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody
Buffalo

Worland
Pinedale 

Cokeville
Mountain View

