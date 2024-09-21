Skip to Content
Saturday high school scores – September 21

today at 11:04 PM
Published 10:56 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline  1
Pocatello  4

Shelley  6
Minico  1

Thunder Ridge  8 
Bonneville  1

Canyon Ridge  0 
Highland    1

Sugar-Salem    7
Marsh Valley   0

Teton  3
American Falls  0

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Highland   3
Canyon Ridge  1

Twin Falls 2
Pocatello  3

Sugar-Salem  5
Marsh Valley  1

Teton 0 
American Falls 4

H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Hillcrest  0
Eagle  3

Hillcrest  2
Kimberly  3

Teton  2
Marsh Valley  3

Bear Lake  3
Preston  1

North Gem  3
American Heritage  0

Leadore  0
Grace Lutheran  3

Clark County 0
Grace Lutheran  3

Sho-Ban  0
Watersprings  3

Watersprings 0
Mackay  3

