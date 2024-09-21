Saturday high school scores – September 21
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 1
Pocatello 4
Shelley 6
Minico 1
Thunder Ridge 8
Bonneville 1
Canyon Ridge 0
Highland 1
Sugar-Salem 7
Marsh Valley 0
Teton 3
American Falls 0
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Highland 3
Canyon Ridge 1
Twin Falls 2
Pocatello 3
Sugar-Salem 5
Marsh Valley 1
Teton 0
American Falls 4
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Hillcrest 0
Eagle 3
Hillcrest 2
Kimberly 3
Teton 2
Marsh Valley 3
Bear Lake 3
Preston 1
North Gem 3
American Heritage 0
Leadore 0
Grace Lutheran 3
Clark County 0
Grace Lutheran 3
Sho-Ban 0
Watersprings 3
Watersprings 0
Mackay 3