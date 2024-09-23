Skip to Content
Monday high school sports scores – September 23

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Idaho Falls  1 
Malad  2

Skyline  6
Bonneville  1

American Falls   1
Marsh Valley  4

H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Pocatello  3
Wood River  2

