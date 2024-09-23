Monday high school sports scores – September 23
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Idaho Falls 1
Malad 2
Skyline 6
Bonneville 1
American Falls 1
Marsh Valley 4
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Pocatello 3
Wood River 2
