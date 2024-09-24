Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 24
(KIFI)
Rigby 3
Canyon Ridge 0
Idaho Falls 3
Blackfoot 2
Highland 1
Thunder Ridge 3
North Fremont 3
Firth 2
(KIFI)
Rigby 3
Canyon Ridge 0
Idaho Falls 3
Blackfoot 2
Highland 1
Thunder Ridge 3
North Fremont 3
Firth 2
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.