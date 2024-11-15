Friday girls H.S. basketball scores – November 15
(KIFI)
Skyline 38
Owyhee 43
Rigby 37
Boise 46
Pocatello 56
Bonneville 20
Idaho Falls 57
Canyon Ridge 39
Butte County 55
North Fremont 50
