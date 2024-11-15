Skip to Content
Friday girls H.S. basketball scores – November 15

Skyline   38
Owyhee  43

Rigby 37
Boise 46

Pocatello 56
Bonneville 20

Idaho Falls   57
Canyon Ridge  39

Butte County 55
North Fremont  50

