Fridays girls H.S. basketball scores – November 22
(KIFI)
Kuna 45
Skyline 57
Eagle 50
Madison 45
Bear Lake 65
Firth 29
Parma 49
Soda Springs 29
Melba 23
Malad 72
(KIFI)
Kuna 45
Skyline 57
Eagle 50
Madison 45
Bear Lake 65
Firth 29
Parma 49
Soda Springs 29
Melba 23
Malad 72
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.