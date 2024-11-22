Skip to Content
Fridays girls H.S. basketball scores – November 22

High school basketball
High school basketball
today at 11:10 PM
Published 10:54 PM

Kuna  45
Skyline 57

Eagle  50
Madison  45

Bear Lake  65
Firth  29

Parma  49
Soda Springs  29

Melba  23
Malad  72


