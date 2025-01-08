Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week – January 8, 2025 – Nash Humpherys

Rexburg, ID (KIFI) – This week's honoree for the Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week is Nash Humpherys, a basketball player for the Madison Bobcats.

Nash scored 97 points over three tournament games to help the Bobcats win the championship in the Army Bracket of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout.

I asked the senior Bobcat what he needs to do every night to contribute the most to his team.

"I feel like if I can... get other guys involved early or try to get other guys shots, knocking them down, playing hard defense, talking, then we kind of all take that jump forward and now we're all clicking," said Humpherys.

The Bobcats took home the Army Bracket Championship by defeating Ridgevue 62-52 in their home gym on Saturday, January 4th.

"That was a super cool thing for us because, we can compete for a championship or, play for something bigger in the season." Nash continued, "It was right at our home floor, so we definitely brought some extra motivation, some extra competitiveness, for sure, out of all of our team."

Before this season began, the "one thousand-point and counting" scorer committed to continue his basketball career at Boise State.

"When it came down to it, Boise State was a no brainer," he said. "I grew up a Boise State fan, have tons of pictures of me in the blue and orange when I was little, going to games... so that was a big part of it."

A dream come true. Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week, Nash Humpherys.