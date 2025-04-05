Nice weekend, but a few showers for the workweek

Our beautiful weather continues through the rest of the weekend, but a storm will bring some changes for the work week.

Sunday, gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine and highs mainly in the upper 50s and 60s.

Monday - early Wednesday. An area of low-pressure slides to our north bringing with it a chance of rain showers with snow showers for the mountains and gusty winds. All of this is expected to start up Monday afternoon with it clearing out mostly Tuesday afternoon. There should be a few leftovers for Wednesday but that will mostly be in western Wyoming. Highs will generally be in the 50s and low 60s.

Thursday into Friday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures building into the 60s and maybe even low 70s for parts of the snake river plane.

Next weekend is trending a tad unsettled, but at the moment the storm looks weak with only small chances of showers expected. Highs will generally top out in the upper 50s and 60s.