Sermon Service & Electric Student Athlete of the Week – January 22, 2025 – Titus Driver

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Titus Driver is a senior on the Watersprings Warrior's Boy's Basketball team. He is in the top 5 in a few statistical categories in the state of Idaho – Blocks per game, Rebounds per game, and double-doubles. His secret? He is 6 feet 10 inches tall.

"Well its definitely an advantage against other players," he told me. "I use it for rebounding, working in the post, ya know, just, I utilize it on offense, defense, wherever i can man…"

But this senior year performance didn't just happen by accident. It took hard work and lots of training. Head coach Evan Bindenagel, or "Coach B" as his players call him, told me that Titus put in many hours during the offseason to get better.

"last year, he didn't play a ton, and he just spent the summer, you know, he did a lot of stuff on his own," coach said. "Just playing basketball and getting better. He didn't see a ton of minutes last year, so it's been really cool to see him develop and get better every day and every week."

Before we wrapped up our talk, I asked the 6'10" senior what he wanted to improve upon before he finished his final season.

"Well, definitely being a leader I guess with my teammates, trying to be a leader on the court is a very important skill in basketball and in life too. So that's definitely something I'm trying to work on, is to branch out and, try to be a leader for my teammates."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service and Electric Student Athlete of the Week Titus Driver of Watersprings.

If you know an athlete who had a big game – let us know! Send your submissions to: sports@localnews8.com for consideration.