Spud Kings win Mountain Division Finals, headed to Dineen Cup Championship in New Jersey

today at 10:32 PM
Published 10:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Spud Kings are now NCDC Mountain Division Champions. Game 4 against the Ogden Mustangs needed overtime to separate the two teams.

Just over halfway through the first overtime period, it was the Spud Kings' Leo Mantenuto who netted the game-winner, securing a 2-1 victory.

The Dineen Cup Championship Double Elimination round will be hosted in Wayne, New Jersey, and the first game will be April 25th.

William Syslo

