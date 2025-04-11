Teen shot by Pocatello Police declared brain dead

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Even though they were wishing for a miracle, a Pocatello family received devastating news from doctors about 17-year-old Victor Perez on Friday.

Victor's aunt, Ana Vazquez, told Local News 8 on Friday, that doctors have determined that Victor is brain dead.

Victor was shot 9 times by Pocatello police officers when they were called to a domestic situation on Saturday, April 5. He has been connected to machines in a medically induced coma since the shooting.

Ana said the family will take Victor off life support on Saturday.

"It's been difficult," Ana said on Thursday. "And one thing that I appreciate about Pocatello is the entire community. Not just Pocatello, every part of the U.S. There are a lot of people supporting us."

Victor Perez being treated at the Portneuf Medical Center. Photo courtesy of family.

Ann said the 17-year-old was revived twice before he was placed on life support.

Late Friday afternoon, The City of Pocatello issued a statement after hearing the news about Victor's condition. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We recognize the pain and grief this incident has caused in our community,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. Read the full statement below.

Blad released a video on Thursday saying they are taking the incident seriously. You can view the full video here.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Victor and his family.

The time for a candlelight vigil has been changed from their original time. It is now scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at 9 a.m. in front of the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

Editor note: This story has been updated with the City of Pocatello statement and the change of time for candlelight vigil.