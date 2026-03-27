Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Colter Rammell – Mar. 26, 2026

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – In this week's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week segment, we grab our barbells and 45-pound plates and catch up with teen powerlifter Colter Rammell from Teton High School.

Before starting high school, Rammell tried football, but when he arrived at Teton High School, he realized it just wasn't for him.

“I started training on my own," Colter said. "Doing, just push-ups in my room... and then I started going to the gym. That was when I really started to lift a lot of weight.“

From that point on, powerlifting was his sport of choice. Colter just turned 16, but as a 15-year-old, he left an impressive mark on the powerlifting community.

"I have the national record for raw bench press in the United States... the national record for single-ply," Rammell told me. "I actually have the world record for 75 Kilograms, single-ply."

He also owns a plethora of Idaho records, seemingly too many to count.

"I don't even know how many state records I have at this point," Colter said, smiling.

Seeing the 'fruits of his labor' in the form of records makes the grind worth it for the 16-year-old.

"It's rewarding in a sense. Say, I worked hard for this many years, and now I have this record. It's also very rewarding to just like dethrone a record that, has been set for X number of years."

Not only has his powerlifting ability helped Rammell set a plethora of records, but it has also helped him see the world. Last year, he competed for Team USA at the World Powerlifting Championship in Durban, South Africa. While competing at that event, he established his world record for the single-ply bench press.

“It was very, very much different from all the other [powerlifting events]. It was very big, like we met people from all over the world going there. It was just a very, very positive experience.”

Congratulations to Colter Rammell of Teton High School, our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week. If you know an athlete who deserves some spotlight, let us know! You can send submissions via email to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.