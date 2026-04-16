Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Raine Jarvis

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Today's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week segment takes us to Hillcrest High School, where Raine Jarvis has been putting up impressive numbers over the past 5 games.

Over those games, the junior went 9-for-21 at the plate with 7 RBI, 1 home run, 2 walks, and didn't strike out a single time. That one home run was a game-tying grand slam in the second inning of a game against Rigby on Saturday, April 11th. They won that game 19-14.

"It was really cool. It's definitely not what I was expecting and not what I went into the box looking for," Raine told me. "I was more just looking to drive one up the middle, line drive, but I felt it come off the bat and it felt pretty good. So it was nice to get that home run."

An eye-popping fact about Jarvis's play this year – through 18 games, she has only struck out 4 times. Her incredible discipline at the plate helps her to stay in at-bats every time she digs into the box.

"My biggest thing is like, when I have two strikes, I just focus on putting the bat on the ball," Jarvis said. "Fouling off anything that's close and not leaving it up to the umpire."

To truly put into perspective how disciplined she is at the plate, Raine's father and head coach of the Hillcrest Softball team, Levi Jarvis, shared an advanced stat with me. Raine's swing-to-contact ratio so far this season is over 93%. To put it plainly, she makes contact with 93% of the pitches she swings at.

“That is, you know, that's a testament of her approach and what she's trying to accomplish," Levi said.

When it comes to the defensive aspects of her game, Raine prefers her middle infield spot. "Middle infield has always been my love. I love the infield," she told me. But she'll play anywhere. "Last year, I played outfield a bunch because that's just where the team needed me. So I've just been able to grow and learn how to play outfield as well as infield."

For coach Levi, that versatility is very valuable to him. "I love utility," he said. "I love a kid that I can put somewhere and make my team stronger."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Raine Jarvis of Hillcrest High School. Do you know an athlete who deserves some recognition? Let us know! You can send Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.