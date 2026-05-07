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Ririe High School seniors lead the way for golf team ahead of Idaho State Tournament

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today at 10:41 PM
Published 11:17 PM

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ririe Boys' Golf team recently won their 4th District Title in a row, and are now headed to the 3A State Tournament this weekend in Payette, Idaho at Scotch Pines Golf Course. For our Athlete of the Week segment, I went to Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby to walk with the team's seniors during their practice round ahead of this weekend's action.

I followed seniors Austin Landon, Cooper Brown, Kody Landon, and Breylon Moon as they navigated the course. One thing to note on this grouping is that they are all multi-sport athletes, playing Golf, Football, and Basketball at Ririe. One player was missing from practice today, and for good reason. 4-sport athlete Ian Johnson was competing in a District Track Meet. This athletic group of seniors is the driving factor behind the team's success in the District Golf tournament over the course of the last 4 years.

You can watch the full story with interviews above. Do you know an athlete who deserves recognition? Let us know! You can send nominations to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.

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William Syslo

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