Miguel Cabrera hits 499th homer, Tigers handle Orioles 5-2

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2. Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Tigers finish their road trip Thursday at Baltimore. Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the eighth.