Cubs release former ace Arrieta after rough return to team

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Jake Arrieta has been released by the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. But he struggled in his second go-round. Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 in 20 starts this season. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer says Arrieta was told he was being released on Wednesday after he got tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee. The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee.