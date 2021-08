AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Colts quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger finally managed to throw against another NFL defense. Sam Darnold got a chance to face his first real test since arriving in Carolina. And after mixed results in the first of two joint practices this week, it became clear all three quarterbacks still need to do some fine-tuning before Sunday’s preseason opener.