Norwich signs Greece winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK

NORWICH, England (AP) — English Premier League club Norwich has signed Greece winger Christos Tzolis to a five-year contract. The 19-year-old Tzolis arrives from Greek club PAOK for an undisclosed fee. He recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances last season for the Thessaloniki-based club. Canaries manager Daniel Farke says “some of the biggest teams in Europe” were also interested in signing Tzolis who made his international debut last year. Newly promoted Norwich hosts Liverpool on Saturday in the season opener.