Oklahoma RB Brooks back after sitting with COVID-19 concerns

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks maximized his time while sitting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Brooks rushed for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns his first two years with the Sooners. Now that he’s vaccinated, he’s ready to jump back into action. Brooks adds his smooth running style to an offense that features Heisman candidate quarterback Spencer Rattler. Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 8.9 yards per carry as a freshman. The next season, he ran for 1,011 yards and six scores and averaged 6.5 yards per attempt.