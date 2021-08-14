Benitez opens controversial Everton tenure with comeback win

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez’s controversial tenure at Everton got off to a strong start as his team came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League. The Spaniard has plenty of work to do to convince the doubters he can ever be accepted at Goodison Park but this was as good an opening as he could have wished for. It was a performance which could have gone horribly wrong after Michael Keane’s error allowed Southampton debutant Adam Armstrong to score his first Premier League goal midway through the first half. Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Everton.