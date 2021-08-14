Ohtani homers, but Meyers hits first 2 as Astros rip Angels

AP National Sports

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jake Meyers hit the first two home runs of his career, including a grand slam, and the Houston Astros shook off Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 39th homer in an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Luis Garcia recovered from a wobbly start to pitch six strong innings for the win. Meyers, playing in his seventh career game and making his second start, was in right field after Kyle Tucker was placed on the injured list for health and safety protocols. Yordan Alvarez had three hits and two RBIs as the Astros scored three or more runs in their 22nd consecutive game to set a club record. It is the longest streak in the majors this season.