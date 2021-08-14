Phillies lose no-hit bid, capitalize on Reds blunders, 6-1

AP National Sports

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit the Cincinnati Reds 6-1. Moore threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth. There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, one shy of the major league record set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was allowed.