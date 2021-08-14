Pliskova defeats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to reach Montreal final

AP National Sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has defeated top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the National Bank Open in Montreal. Pliskova will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the other semifinal between Camilia Giorgi of Italy and qualifier Jessica Pegula of the U.S. Sabalenka, ranked No. 3 and from Belarus, was inconsistent all match, committing five double-faults. She threw her racket to the ground in frustration early in the second set. Pliskova finished with 10 aces. Last month, Pliskova beat Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals. She then lost the final to Australia’s Ash Barty.