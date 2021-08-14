Wanyama scores on late penalty kick, Montreal beats NY 2-1

AP National Sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Victor Wanyama scored on a penalty kick eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to give Montreal a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. Bjorn Johnsen’s cross hit Amro Tarek’s hand three minutes into stoppage time and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Sunisi Ibrahim tied it in the 71st minute and Montreal went on to snap a five-game winless streak. Patryk Klimala scored for New York in the 41st.