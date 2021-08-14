Wilson solid, efficient in Jets debut against Giants

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was efficient in his NFL debut, going 6 of 9 for 63 yards and leading the New York Jets to a field goal against Giants backups on defense in a 12-7 victory in the teams’ preseason opener. Robert Saleh, making his head coaching debut for the Jets, pulled Wilson and the projected offensive starters after the second series stalled early in the second quarter. Fans were back in MetLife Stadium for a Giants home game for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019. La’Mical Perine had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Jets. Clayton Thorson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Damion Willis for the Giants.