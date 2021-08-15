Barcelona fans adjust to life after Messi as season starts

AP National Sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s first season without Lionel Messi after nearly two decades starts with a home match against Real Sociedad. The fans are still adjusting to the loss of the club’s greatest player. Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. At Camp Nou, Marc van Cromvoirt says he had obtained a ticket to Sunday’s game weeks ago in anticipation of seeing his favorite player — Messi — up close. The Dutchman says “I haven’t seen him in person, and still won’t unfortunately.” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman at his pre-match news conference acknowledged the fans’ pain but urged them not to “live in the past.”