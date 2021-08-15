Nationals’ Ross to IL with partial elbow ligament tear

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn elbow ligament. Ross will be re-evaluated by the doctor who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2017. The 28-year-old Ross has been the Nationals’ most consistent starter this season apart from Max Scherzer, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. Manager Dave Martinez said Ross felt tightness in his right forearm after a bullpen session on Saturday and had an MRI that showed a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.