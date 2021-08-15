Same old Jets? Mosley says you’ll pay if you sleep on this D

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley was feeling good about after the New York Jets’ 12-7 preseason-opening victory over the Giants. The veteran linebacker was happy to be back on the field after missing most of the past two seasons. He was also brimming with confidence about his defense. Mosley pulled no punches when asked if people might be sleeping on the defensive line. He said things won’t end well for teams if they think these are the same old Jets. Mosley says the Jets under Robert Saleh and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have a fast and explosive defense that could give quarterbacks trouble.