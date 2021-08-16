Bryant homers twice, Giants beat tired Mets 7-5

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit two home runs, Kevin Gausman set a career high for wins and the San Francisco Giants beat the New York Mets 7-5. Brandon Crawford had four hits to continue his surge at the plate over the past month. San Francisco’s All-Star shortstop, who signed a $32 million, two-year contract last week, is hitting .427 over his last 28 games. Pinch-hitter Brandon Belt also homered and Wilmer Flores added two hits and an RBI. The Giants have won 16 of 21. Jonathan Villar hit his 14th home run for the Mets. New York has lost four straight.