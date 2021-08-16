Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

AP National Sports

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians. It was the second straight walk-off win for the Twins, who’ve won eight of 11. Polanco had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay Sunday. Minnesota last had back-t-back walk-off wins Sept. 13-14, 2017. Polanco lined a double down the right-field line off Nick Wittgren (2-6). Caleb Thielbar (5-0), Minnesota’s fourth reliever, pitched a 1-2-3 final inning.