Beamer expecting South Carolina to make strides in 2021

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer won’t cap expectations this season. The son of Virginia Tech coaching great Frank Beamer believes the Gamecocks aren’t that far from when he was an assistant under Steve Spurrier and they reached the 2010 SEC championship game. Beamer will have work to do for any success to happen. South Carolina has gone 6-16 overall the past two seasons. That includes a 5-13 mark in SEC games. Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp, who was dismissed last November. This is Beamer’s first head coaching job and he believes he’s ready to lead his own program to success in football’s most difficult conference.