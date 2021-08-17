Bills’ Dawkins details 4-day hospital stay for COVID-19

AP National Sports

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said he spent four days in the hospital with the coronavirus and there were days where he didn’t know if he would survive. Dawkins has been slowly making his way back into the lineup after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12, and he received his most extensive work to date during team drills at Tuesday’s practice. He shared his harrowing experience afterward, calling it one of the lowest points of his life.