MLB hires former Marriott, Disney exec to lead marketing

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has hired former Marriott International and Walt Disney Company marketing leader Karin Timpone as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Timpone will report to MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak in leading the league’s global marketing campaign. Timpone was a global marketing officer at Marriott and a senior vice president at Disney. She also held senior positions with Universal Studios and Yahoo! with a focus on digital marketing and customer experience.