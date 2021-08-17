Nationals snap seven-game slide, beat Blue Jays 12-6

AP National Sports

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Catcher Riley Adams homered and drove in three as part of a three-hit night in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and the Washington Nationals snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nationals, who had dropped 12 of their last 13. Washington is 4-13 since a trade deadline selloff scattered Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and others to playoff contenders. Teoscar Hernández homered for the third consecutive game for Toronto.