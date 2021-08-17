Ravens’ new-look WR group having a hard time staying healthy

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens hope Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman can form the core of a rejuvenated receiving group. Right now, those three players are having a hard time getting on the field. Watkins, Brown and Bateman weren’t practicing Tuesday, three days after none of them played in Baltimore’s preseason opener against New Orleans. Bateman is out until September because of groin problems, and Brown has been limited by hamstring issues. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t elaborate on what Watkins was dealing with, but he said Monday it was nothing serious.