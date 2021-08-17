Yankees’ Voit: ‘I deserve to play just as much’ as Rizzo

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Luke Voit isn’t ready to step aside at first base when three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo comes off the COVID-19 injured list. Voit drove in the decisive runs in both ends of a doubleheader sweep of the Boston Red Sox. After the second game, he said he deserves to play just as much as Rizzo does. Voit led the majors in home runs last year. He’s been hampered this season by a partially torn meniscus in his left knee that required surgery in spring training and a strain in his right oblique. Voit was on the injured list when the Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Cubs on July 29.