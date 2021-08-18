AP source: Jets OL Alex Lewis retiring from playing football

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York Jets guard Alex Lewis is retiring from playing football. The 29-year-old Lewis last practiced on Aug. 5, when he came off the field with what coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury. The offensive lineman was placed on the exempt/left squad list the following day. ESPN first reported Lewis’ retirement Wednesday. The person who confirmed the move to The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Lewis nor the team had announced the decision. Lewis was entering his third season with the Jets, who acquired him from Baltimore for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019.