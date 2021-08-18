Robert has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to lead White Sox past A’s 3-2

AP National Sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2. Eloy Jiménez had a run-scoring double for AL Central-leading Chicago, which earned its third consecutive victory. Seth Brown homered for Oakland, which lost its fourth straight. Paul Blackburn (0-1) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. The A’s learned before the game that pitcher Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek and needs surgery. The right-hander sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive Tuesday.