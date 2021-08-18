Women’s British Open raises prize money to record levels

AP National Sports

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The AIG Women’s British Open now has the largest purse in women’s golf. The R&A announced a prize fund of $5.8 million this week at Carnoustie, with the winner getting $870,000. Next year the prize money goes up to $6.8 million. That’s more than double the money from 2018 before AIG took over as title sponsor. The U.S. Women’s Open, the most venerable of all LPGA majors, had a $5.5 million purse this year but paid $1 million to winner Yuka Saso. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers is hoping this will inspire others to raise the pay in women’s golf.