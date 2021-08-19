Canelo Álvarez to fight Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saul “Canelo” Álvarez has agreed to face unbeaten Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion. Promoters haven’t selected a venue or booked an undercard for the pay-per-view show. Álvarez is the WBC, WBA and WBO champion at 168 pounds, while Plant holds the IBF super middleweight belt. No Mexican fighter has ever held all four major super middleweight belts simultaneously, but the 31-year-old Canelo has put the accomplishment atop his dwindling list of unaccomplished pugilistic goals. Plant is a highly respected 29-year-old fighter who has never faced an opponent of Álvarez’s caliber.