Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79

AP National Sports

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Bill Freehan, a hero of the 1968 Detroit Tigers, has died at age 79. Freehan spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit and was an 11-time All-Star. The cause of death was not disclosed Thursday, but family members in recent years have publicly stated that Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease. The Tigers offered condolences to Freehan’s family with a “heavy heart.” In Game 5 of the ’68 World Series, Freehan tagged Lou Brock in a crucial play at home plate. Detroit won the game and the series. The result was best captured by a famous photo of pitcher Mickey Lolich jumping into the arms of his catcher.