Olson, Chapman rally Athletics to 5-4 win over White Sox

AP National Sports

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4. Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot. Moreland’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech gave Oakland a 5-3 lead. Cole Irvin allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings to get the win. Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.