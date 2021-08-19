Seattle sweep: France 11th-inning HR as M’s win 9-8 at Texas

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas. The Rangers had forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth inning. France went deep off Joe Barlow. Joe Smith walked a batter but benefited from an unusual double play when pitching a scoreless 10th. Paul Sewald worked the 11th for his sixth save in eight chances. Mitch Haniger hit his 27th homer for the Mariners, who won for the seventh time in eight games.