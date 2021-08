AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has completed the signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old Norway international was on loan in the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be $41 million. Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.