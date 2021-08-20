Browns, Giants have testy joint practice, fight afterward

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Giants planned to hit some golf balls as a team bonding exercise. They didn’t invite the Browns. Tempers flared during the second joint practice between the teams, with Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard squaring off and throwing punches at each other well after the session ended. Hill and Shepard were part of a group of players mingling in the middle of the two practice fields following the tense, two-hour workout in humid weather conditions when they suddenly began swinging. The teams will meet in an exhibition game Sunday.