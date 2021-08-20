Hall shares lead, making another run at Women’s British Open

AP National Sports

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Georgia Hall is making a run at another Women’s British Open title. The 2018 champion has shot 3-under 69 and is tied for the clubhouse lead with Mina Harigae of the United States on 7 under overall midway through the second round. No player in the last five years at the Women’s Open has more rounds in the 60s than Hall’s nine and that is filling the 25-year-old English golfer with confidence at Carnoustie. No. 4 Sei Young Kim was tied for third with Lizette Salas. They are a stroke back. Top-ranked Nelly Korda was in a share of the overnight lead and was among the afternoon starters.