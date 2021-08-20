Lions look to Swift, Williams, others to improve run game

AP National Sports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions plan to lean on a backfield tandem of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams this season. Newly acquired running back Craig Reynolds showed a flash of promise in the team’s preseason opener. Now the Lions will use the next few weeks to figure out who will round out their running back depth chart beyond Swift and Williams. Their running game hasn’t finished among the top 10 in total yards since 1998. Swift isn’t expected to play Saturday night against Pittsburgh because of a nagging groin injury. Williams rushed for only 15 yards on nine carries in the preseason opener. It was Reynolds who stood out among Detroit’s reserves last week against Buffalo just a day after signing with the team. He rushed for 49 yards on six carries including a 24-yard touchdown.