Navy hopes to bounce back after offense sputtered in 2020

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Navy’s offense sputtered last season, averaging 177.6 yards rushing, the team’s lowest output since 1994. The Midshipmen finished 52nd in the country in that category — after finishing in the top six in each of Ken Niumatalolo’s first dozen seasons as coach. It was no surprise, then, that Navy floundered to a 3-7 record, only its third losing season in 18 years. Niumatalolo has made it clear he expects Navy to bounce back strong in 2021.